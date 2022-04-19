OnePlus Nord N20 5G will exclusively launch on T-Mobile this month
Earlier today, OnePlus announced its newest Nord device– the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. And along with their announcement, the manufacturer revealed that this phone will be making an exclusive launch on T-Mobile just before the month ends.
Some of the Nord N20 5G’s specs are similar to its predecessor, the N10 5G. For starters, both devices come with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 5G connectivity. The two also run with a Snapdragon 600-series processor. But that’s where the similarities come to an end.
The Nord N20 5G comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. There is a 64-megapixel main sensor on the back, a 4,500mAh battery, and 33W fast charging capabilities. Upon release the device runs Android 11.
In its announcement, OnePlus revealed that the Nord N20 5G will exclusively be available on T-Mobile for a limited time period. You can get your hands on the device starting April 28th for $282.
Source: The Verge