Report: T-Mobile getting ready to launch Base Essentials plan

According to reports, T-Mobile is getting ready to launch a new postpaid plan. The reports say this plan will be launched on April 21st.

The new plan, called Base Essentials, will be available as a fourth option to T-Mo’s Essentials, Magenta, and Magenta MAX plans. And just like its name suggests, it will be a base plan with unlimited talk text, and a 20GB high-speed data monthly allotment.

Once the data allotment is used up, the Un-carrier will slow down speeds to 1.5 Mbps. This is a major difference from the other Unlimited plans since they allow 5G use on slower speeds when premium data runs out. Not to mention, the data does not get throttled to 1.5 Mbps.

As for the perks, the plan comes with T-Mobile Tuesdays, one-year free Paramount+ subscription, and Scam Shield. The Base Essentials plan also come with unlimited talk, text, and 2G data in Canada and Mexico and unlimited 3G hotspot data.

As revealed by Phone Arena, the pricing for the Base Essentials plan will be:

$45 – one line

$80 – two lines

$100 – three lines

$120 – four lines

This does not yet include taxes and fees and may cost extra.

Again, this is simply reported and has not yet been officially announced by T-Mobile.

Source: Phone Arena