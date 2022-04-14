OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is now available at T-Mobile

Right before March ended, T-Mobile revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will exclusively be heading towards the Un-carrier. And now, the device has been unboxed and finally ready for purchase.

This means that if you were among those who pre-ordered the device, you should receive your new smartphone anytime soon. And if you didn’t rush to pre-order the device, you can now head over to a T-Mobile physical store to check it out for yourself.

When T-Mo made the announcement, they offered the device for free with a trade-in on Magenta MAX. There was also an option to get the phone at half its price with trade-in on any plan.

Today, the 50% offer still stands along with a buy two, get one free option. And yes, you still have to activate service on T-Mobile’s Magenta plan to get the discount.

There is also an option to get the phone unlocked via Best Buy. If you’re interested in going that route, you can head over to Best Buy to get more details.

You can check out the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G on T-Mobile’s website here.

Source: PhoneArena