Here are T-Mobile’s ongoing deals on the new iPhone SE

Earlier this week, T-Mobile revealed that they will be offering the new Apple iPhone SE, iPad Air, and iPhone 13 color options. We are getting more information on the deal, thanks to T-Mobile’s recent announcement.

In their press release, T-Mo announced that both new and existing T-Mo and Sprint customers can get the new iPhone SE for just $30 on any plan. This is just one of the deals the company is offering for the latest Apple product.

“T-Mobile is THE place to get the new iPhone SE and iPad! You’ll get the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network AND the best value in wireless,” said Mike Katz, CMO at T-Mobile. “Trade in your phone and get the new iPhone SE for just $30! Plus, just switching to T-Mobile can save a family of four up to $1,000 a year. Great network AND great value mean customers win!”

The other deals that T-Mobile is running include the following:

Get the new iPhone SE for $30 (up to $400 off) with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible device on any plan

Don’t have a trade in? Get half off the new iPhone SE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new line on any plan

Get the iPhone 13 in two new colors, alpine green and green, for free (up to $800 off) with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on any plan

Switchers can also save a family of four up to $1000 a year on service with taxes and fees included. Of course, this comes with all the bells and whistles of a typical plan, such as a free year of Apple TV+ on eligible plans, Team of Experts, free international roaming, and T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards.

To learn more about this offer, visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile