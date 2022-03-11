T-Mobile executives to join Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Technology Conference

T-Mobile US Inc.’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be attending the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Technology Conference.

He will be presenting and providing a business update in the event. If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast on Tuesday, March 15th at 5:05 pm EDT. 

During the virtual event, a live webcast of the talk will be available on this page

Source: T-Mobile

