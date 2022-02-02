T-Mobile reveals Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings
Earlier today, T-Mobile unveiled its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings. The Un-carrier was able to deliver industry-leading service revenue and cash flow growth during the year thanks to its number of customer gains. Not to mention, its unmatched network and value combination was able to produce impressive results for the wireless carrier.
In the words of T-Mobile CEO, Mike Sievert:
“T-Mobile had our strongest year ever. We didn’t just meet the bold goals we set for 2021 around customer growth, profitability, merger synergies and network buildout — we crushed all of them. Our industry-leading year-end results – adding 1.2 million postpaid accounts and 5.5 million postpaid customers, extending Ultra Capacity 5G to 210 million people – show that the Un-carrier is experiencing the greatest growth momentum in wireless. And we’re poised to sustain that position into 2022 and beyond as we continue to execute on our winning playbook and consistently make investments that have enabled our success. With plenty of room to run, we’re in the best-ever position to continue delivering.”
T-Mobile was not only able to exceed its targets, they also beat the expectations of Wall Street. Here are some of the accomplishments that the Un-carrier got for the quarter and the full 2021:
-
Postpaid net account additions were 315K in Q4 2021, the highest Q4 in 4 years and reached a record 1.2 million in full year 2021, more than doubling year-over-year.
-
Postpaid net customer additions were industry-leading with 1.8 million in Q4 2021, the highest Q4, and 5.5 million in full-year 2021, a record-high and above the company’s recent guidance of 5.1 to 5.3 million.
-
Total revenues were $20.8 billion in Q4 2021 and $80.1 billion in full-year 2021, and service revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $15.0 billion in Q4 2021 and 16% year-over-year to $58.4 billion in full-year 2021.
-
Adjusted EBITDA was $6.3 billion in Q4 2021 and $26.9 billion in full-year 2021, and Core Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% year-over-year to $5.7 billion in Q4 2021 and increased 16% year-over-year to $23.6 billion in full-year 2021, a record-high and above the company’s recent guidance of $23.4 to $23.5 billion.
-
Free Cash Flow, more than doubled year-over-year to $1.1 billion in Q4 2021 and nearly doubled year-over-year to $5.6 billion in full-year 2021.
You can read more about T-Mo’s release here.
Source: T-Mobile