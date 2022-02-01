T-Mobile kicks off Black History Month with $2.5M donation

Today is the first day of Black History Month. And to celebrate this, T-Mobile has made an important announcement on its news page.

The Un-carrier has just made a $2.5 million donation through its Magenta Scholars program. This donation will help support “the next generation of diverse leaders who will carry on that legacy.”

This donation will be directed towards the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which will help give scholarships to deserving students who are attending historical Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the new National Black Talent Bank program. The latter hopes to help high school graduates find a professional career and even provide them higher education opportunities.

T-Mobile’s recent donation will also help expand programming and curriculum for its two initiatives– NextTech Diversity and Magenta Edge; which aim to provide training and connect underrepresented candidates to Black entrepreneurs.

“This $2.5 million donation and expansion of programs underscores T-Mobile’s commitment to supporting organizations and providing opportunities that empower Black scholars, tech workers and business leaders who will undoubtedly be tomorrow’s history-makers,” T-Mobile’s EVP and chief human resources officer, Deeanne King, said. ‘Black History Month is a perfect opportunity to expand on and reinforce the Un-carrier’s commitment to Equity in Action through meaningful collaboration with partners to bring forward even more resources for young diverse leaders in our communities.”

Starting today, T-Mo will be accepting donations via its T-Mobile Tuesdays app. T-Mobile will be making a $1 donation to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for every customer who makes a donation (up to $300K, which will be part of the $2.5 million donation).

You can learn more about the announcement here.

Source: T-Mobile