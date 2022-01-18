T-Mobile wins all performance categories in Ookla’s recent study
T-Mobile has a new achievement! For the first time ever, all six performance categories in Ookla’s US Market Analysis have been topped by one wireless provider.
T-Mobile revealed the big news in an announcement earlier today. The study revealed that T-Mo’s median 5G download speeds has increased almost 40% since Q3 to 187 Mbps throughout the country. This is a number that is over 2x faster than Verizon’s 5G and over 2.5x faster than AT&T’s 5G.
Another study, umlaut, echoes the same sentiment as T-Mobile provides the fastest 5G speeds and greatest average 5G availability in eight major cities. You can read more about the study here.
In addition to these studies, T-Mo revealed that it will be launching new capabilities with 5G Carrier Aggregation (NR CA). With this, it will be combining two channels of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum to obtain greater speed and capacity. This will also expand NR CA with 2.5GHz and 600MHz to cities throughout the country.
Source: T-Mobile