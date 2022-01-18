T-Mobile partners with CTIA to improve branded caller ID tech

T-Mobile has plans to improve its caller ID technology for businesses and organizations. This is a way to help fight off scammers and unwanted robocalls.

This was announced earlier today via T-Mobile’s website. According to the Un-carrier, they have partnered with CTIA to develop industry best practices for branded caller ID. Through this partnership, they will create a powerful tool that will protect consumers against unwanted calls.

Last year, a number of spammers and scammers were able to pose themselves as a legitimate business. These companies were able to pretend to be from insurance, healthcare, or financial services– such businesses that consumers could not afford to miss a call from. This caused a major problem for legitimate businesses in such sectors since customers would no longer opt to answer a call from someone they didn’t recognize.

And this is where T-Mobile’s new partnership with CTIA comes into the picture. Once branded ID is widely used, it will be able to display the logo of a company as well as the department that the call is coming from. These things will greatly increase the likelihood that important phone calls won’t go unanswered.

You can read more about the announcement here.

Source: T-Mobile