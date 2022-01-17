Android 12 update finally coming to Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 on T-Mobile
Over a month ago, Samsung rolled out its latest Android 12 with One UI 4.0 updates on top of it. Despite this, however, T-Mobile made sure to take some time before making this update available to its customers. This meant that T-Mobile customers who are using the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G had to wait before they could enjoy the upgraded model.
And this actually comes as a positive decision for T-Mo. When the update rolled out initially, it was halted right away. This is because of the numerous issues that were reported alongside it.
The good news is that T-Mo seems to finally be ready to release the update for these phones. According to several owners of these devices, T-Mobile is finally getting ready to release the update.
Depending on your area, you may be among the first to update to the latest Android OS. Otherwise, you may have to wait a while before the update becomes available.
Source: PhoneArena