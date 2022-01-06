T-Mobile shares preliminary results for 2021 earnings
Last year was a good one for the Un-Carrier. And as 2022 starts, T-Mobile couldn’t help but share its preliminary results for 2021 ahead of earnings season.
Some of the accomplishments that T-Mobile made last year include the following:
- Delivered 1.2 million postpaid account net additions and 5.5 million postpaid net customer additions in 2021. This is the highest annual number in five years with 1.8 million in Q4 alone.
- Total customers have increased to a record-high 108.7 million
- T-Mobile’s game-changing Ultra Capacity 5G covers over 210 million people nationwide, reaching over 80% of all T-Mobile customers! That’s on top of T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G, which currently covers over 310 million people, reaching 94% of Americans!
T-Mobile EVP & CFO Peter Osvaldik has presented these results at the Citi AppsEconomy Conference 2022 held earlier today.
Source: T-Mobile