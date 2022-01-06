T-Mobile signs agreement with Crown Castle
T-Mobile has signed a new 12-year agreement with Crown Castle International Corp. This partnership will support the continuous build-out of T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network as it will give the Un-carrier “increased access” to the towers and small cell locations of Crown Castle.
As a result of this partnership, T-Mobile will be able to further expand and deepen its 5G network reach. It will be able to serve more customers in the US. For its part, Crown Castle will get to benefit from the long-term tower and small cell revenue growth.
“T-Mobile’s expanded alliance with long-term partner Crown Castle will fuel acceleration of our nationwide network build and provide synergies that we can further invest into that build – all in support of our Un-carrier mission to truly deliver 5G FOR ALL,” said Neville Ray, president of Technology at T-Mobile. “This agreement is another integral piece of T-Mobile’s ongoing efforts to rapidly expand what is already America’s largest 5G network. We won’t stop focusing on reaching even more customers and delivering fast 5G speeds to more people – every day and into the future.”
“We’re excited to build on our long-standing strategic relationship with T-Mobile as we work closely with them to continue to deploy their next-generation 5G network,” stated Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s chief executive officer. “T-Mobile and Crown Castle are ideal partners for this next phase as wireless network architecture continues to densify. We believe T-Mobile’s significant long-term commitment to utilize our comprehensive infrastructure consisting of towers, small cells and fiber will enable our collective teams to quickly meet future network demands.”
You can read more about the partnership here.
Source: T-Mobile