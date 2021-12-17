T-Mobile uses gingerbread houses in new If 5G Were series

Leave it to T-Mobile to get creative when it comes to talking about their 5G network coverage.

T-Mobile has released a new If 5G Were visual comparison guide to demonstrate the wide coverage gap it has with its rival networks. To celebrate the season, T-Mobile has decided to use gingerbread houses to display just how far ahead their 5G coverage is compared to AT&T and Verizon.

In the comparison photo, T-Mobile’s gingerbread house is almost 2x the size of AT&T’s and 4x the size of Verizon’s. This is similar to the other If 5G Were comparison photos that T-Mobile released in the past.

Apart from its massive lead in 5G coverage, T-Mobile has expanded its 5G performance too. This year, there have been a number of third-party reports that documented T-Mobile’s 5G speed increase over its rivals.

And in addition to its 5G network, T-Mobile has released its T-Mobile Home Internet service, which has been a welcomed service to customers. Since there aren’t any annual contracts, data caps, and other limitations, many find this service suitable to their needs.

You can check out the comparison here. They also have some tips on how you can decorate your own gingerbread house.

Source: T-Mobile