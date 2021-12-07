T-Mobile names new list of 25 small towns to get a Hometown Grant
Earlier this year, T-Mobile revealed that they will be giving a Hometown Grant to small towns and rural areas throughout the country. Today, the Un-carrier added 25 more small towns to its list of recipients of a Hometown Grant.
These cities include the following:
- Aliquippa, PA
- Augusta, Maine
- Beaver Falls, PA
- Chillicothe, MO
- Clovis, NM
- Cosmopolis, Wash
- Elizabeth City, N.C.
- Ephraim, Utah
- Kennesaw, GA
- Lander, Wyo
- Los Alamos, N.M.
- Marion, S.C.
- Mason City, Iowa
- Murray, KY
- Oak Harbor, Wash
- Pineville, MO
- Port Royal, S.C.
- Prestonsburg, KY
- Saint Albans, W. VA
- Stuart, VA
- Village of Arcade, N.Y.
- Village of Wausaukee, Wis
- Washington, N.J.
- West Bend, Wis
- Yates Center, Kan
With the help of the Hometown Grants project, T-Mobile is turning these small towns into a better place to live and work. The grant serves as a way for the community to get the ball rolling on its much needed projects, such as establishing a children’s museum, a park beautification, and many more.
You can read more about each project here.
Source: T-Mobile