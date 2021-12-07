T-Mobile names new list of 25 small towns to get a Hometown Grant

Earlier this year, T-Mobile revealed that they will be giving a Hometown Grant to small towns and rural areas throughout the country. Today, the Un-carrier added 25 more small towns to its list of recipients of a Hometown Grant. 

These cities include the following:

  • Aliquippa, PA
  • Augusta, Maine
  • Beaver Falls, PA
  • Chillicothe, MO
  • Clovis, NM
  • Cosmopolis, Wash
  • Elizabeth City, N.C.
  • Ephraim, Utah
  • Kennesaw, GA
  • Lander, Wyo
  • Los Alamos, N.M.
  • Marion, S.C.
  • Mason City, Iowa
  • Murray, KY
  • Oak Harbor, Wash
  • Pineville, MO
  • Port Royal, S.C.
  • Prestonsburg, KY
  • Saint Albans, W. VA
  • Stuart, VA
  • Village of Arcade, N.Y.
  • Village of Wausaukee, Wis
  • Washington, N.J.
  • West Bend, Wis
  • Yates Center, Kan

With the help of the Hometown Grants project, T-Mobile is turning these small towns into a better place to live and work. The grant serves as a way for the community to get the ball rolling on its much needed projects, such as establishing a children’s museum, a park beautification, and many more. 

You can read more about each project here

 

Source: T-Mobile

