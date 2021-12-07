Score a Spider-Man: No Way Home ticket on T-Mobile Tuesdays for $4

Now that cinemas have started to reopen, many are already looking forward to when they can start watching a movie on the big screen once again. And now that the much anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to hit theaters, it should be on the top of your list.

The excitement over this movie is so high that ticket prices have even been sold on eBay at a ridiculously high price. Rumor has it that tickets have been sold at up to $10,000. All for a chance to be one of the first to watch the newest Marvel action film.

For all T-Mobile and Sprint customers, there is good news. You don’t need to cough up $10,000 to be among the first to watch the movie on the big screen. All you need to do is to check your T-Mobile Tuesdays app for an affordably-priced ticket.

In partnership with Atom, you can get a ticket to watch the film for only $4. There should be some other offers to watch the film via the rewards app. You might be able to score a free Wendy’s breakfast sandwich or a complimentary Gopuff ice cream.

If you are interested in this reward, you simply need to check the instructions on the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting next week.

Source: PhoneArena