T-Mobile launches campaign to help give low income families a better Christmas

The Season of Giving is here and T-Mobile is starting it right– by being a beacon of positive light to its employees, customers, and communities it serves. Together, T-Mobile hopes to fundraise for a common goal: to help out struggling households.

This year, T-Mobile intends to help families be able to purchase holiday gifts and essentials for their children. The Un-carrier launched the Pay Away the Layaway campaign as a way of helping out lower income households be able to pay for food and other living expenses.

The Un-carrier unveiled the campaign today with a promise to donate up to $1 million to its beneficiaries.

“We’re grateful and thrilled to spread the joy alongside T-Mobile this holiday season,” Lee Karchawer, Founder of Pay Away the Layaway, said. “Knowing we will make thousands more children smile this year with T-Mobile’s support is a dream come true. This partnership will change lives like we’ve never been able to before, all in the name of creating a kinder, gentler world.”

With the campaign, T-Mobile says that everyone can do their part to contribute.

To kick start the campaign, T-Mobile has made an initial donation of $250,000. And on Giving Tuesday November 30th until December 14th, T-Mobile encourages everyone to join in on this fundraising campaign. If you’re interested to do your part, here’s how you can help:

On Giving Tuesday (11/30), customers can contribute through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app with a simple click! We will donate $1 per click to Pay Away the Layaway (up to $300,000).

Throughout the entire Season of Giving (11/30-12/14),anyonecan join in by retweeting @TMobile’s #TMobileGivesBack post. We will donate $5 per retweet to Pay Away the Layaway (up to $200,000).

In addition to receiving 1:1 donation matching and $10 per hour in donation funds for volunteering available to them year-round, each T-Mobile employee will receive an additional $20 from the T-Mobile Foundation to donate to the charity of their choice. PLUS, as employees give back to their communities, they will be unlocking additional T-Mobile donations to Pay Away the Layaway (up to $250,000).

“Our Season of Giving is all about coming together during a time of year that should be joyous, but is often challenging for far too many families….and we want to make a difference for those who may need a little help,” said Janice V. Kapner, T-Mobile Chief Communications and Brand Officer. “We want it to be easy for everyone to help give back, so just one click or tweet can really make a difference. It’s community supporting community – and we hope everyone will join us!”

You can learn more about the campaign here.

Source: T-Mobile