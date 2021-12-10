T-Mobile increases minimum pay to $20/hour for all employees

Today is a big win for all of T-Mobile’s employees. The Un-carrier has just revealed that they are increasing the minimum pay for all employees to $20 per hour.

Although the pay for employees at T-Mobile varies for each position and location, this announcement is still an achievement since the minimum take-home pay will now start at $20 per hour.

In the announcement, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said:

“Today I’m announcing a small but important step we are taking to make sure that our strong rewards-based employee culture truly extends to everyone who works here. Every single employee at T-Mobile, even our newest team members just starting to build their skill base, should have a competitive wage. So, we have decided to implement a nationwide minimum pay at T-Mobile of at least $20 per hour. This will now apply to every single employee regardless of role, or full-time or part-time status. The truth is, the vast majority of our employees already earn well above this level, especially when including incentive pay. But this move is about inclusion, and we wanted to draw a line that ensures no employee is left behind.”

Reports say that this minimum rate already includes commissions. This works well for those in sales positions since T-Mobile will be letting them earn $20 per hour instead of waiting for a commission or another incentive. In-store employees will also get a 50-cent increase on their current base rate, since most already reach the $20 per hour rate with commission.

A report says the rate increase started on December 1st.

Source: T-Mobile