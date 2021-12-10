T-Mobile unveils two new offers for 2021 holiday season
T-Mobile will be launching a new buy a line, get a line offer today. In addition to this new offer, T-Mobile has brought back one of its iPhone promotions.
Buy a Line, Get a Line Offer
Starting today, anyone with more than two voice lines can add a voice line and get another for free. This is suitable for the most popular plans offered by the Un-Carrier, such as Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Simple Choice.
iPhone Offer
The other announcement that T-Mobile made today is that it has brought back its iPhone offer.
To be more specific, you can get a free Apple bundle consisting of an iPhone 13 Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV+.
The good thing about this offer is that it is available to new and existing customers. You can learn more about it when T-Mobile makes an official announcement.
Source: T-Mobile