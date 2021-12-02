T-Mobile executives talk about strategy in maintaining mid-band 5G lead

A few weeks ago, T-Mobile revealed that its mid-band 5G network now covers more than 200 million people in the country. With this accomplishment, T-Mobile plans to maintain this lead.

T-Mobile’s VP for Device and Technology, Ryan Sullivan, and T-Mobile’s SVP, Network Technology & Strategy, Karri Kuoppamaki recently spoke with Phone Scoop. The two executives talked about how they intend to maintain the lead in mid-band 5G even with the impending launch of Verizon and AT&T’s mid-band 5G early next year.

One way T-Mobile plans to do this is by expanding its mid-band 5G coverage to 250 million users before 2022 ends. And “in the next two years,” this will further be expanded to 300 million people.

To help with this, T-Mobile already launched 5G CA (Carrier Aggregation) on both low- and mid-band 5G networks. This allows its users to enjoy faster data speeds by simultaneously accessing the two bands. In addition to this, T-Mobile is working to enable 5G CA with its mid-band frequencies. This will allow users to enjoy even faster data by accessing over 100MHz of mid-band bandwidth at once.

The two executives also shared that T-Mobile is “deep” into testing VoNR, which will allow voice calls to happen over 5G. This will also enable customers to access 5G in SA (stand-alone) mode throughout the whole network.

They expect this technology to launch soon.

Source: Phone Scoop