T-Mobile encourages Magenta MAX users to be hotspot host

Nowadays, WiFi connection is available everywhere. But this also puts us vulnerable to attacks. This is why many are turning to using their own data connection.

Thankfully, T-Mobile’s 5G connection is now capable of providing blazing fast speeds. So much so that T-Mobile is encouraging us to use our 5G connection as a mobile hotspot to give others around us internet connection too.

In today’s announcement, T-Mobile shared that its mid-band spectrum provides the speed, capacity, and coverage you need for everyday usage. It is enough to allow you to stream videos, play games, download large files, and many more.

That’s all because T-Mobile’s nationwide Ultra Capacity 5G network is able to deliver download speeds of 400Mbps and up to 1Gbps.

Of course, you will need a good plan in order to get these. And T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX plan is designed for this purpose. The plan comes with unlimited 5G data that you can use on your phone. As for mobile hotspot, the plan comes with 40GB per month. You can allow up to 10 devices to connect to your mobile hotspot. Not to mention, it provides a more stable and secure connection compared to public WiFi.

Source: T-Mobile