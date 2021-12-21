T-Mobile limits in-person participation at CES 2022
This just in! T-Mobile has decided to limit its in-person participation at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.
“While we are confident that CES organizers are taking exhaustive measures to protect in-person attendees and we had many preventative practices in places as well, we are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision.”
Despite this decision, T-Mobile will continue to be a CES sponsor and title sponsor of the DRL Championship Race. The only difference is that the majority of T-Mobile’s team will not be traveling to Las Vegas to attend the event.
Another decision that T-Mo recently made is that its CEO Mike Sievert will no longer be offering a keynote in-person or virtually.
“T-Mobile’s entire team looks forward to an in-person CES 2023, which we hope includes an on-stage keynote in front of a live audience. We extend our sincere thanks to the entire CES staff for their hard work during these challenging times.”
Source: T-Mobile