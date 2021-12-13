Confirmed: The new 5G Home Internet Gateway device looks like this

Back in October, there were rumors that T-Mobile has a new 5G Home Internet Gateway device. This was first reported by The T-Mo Report. And now, it looks like they have more information on the alleged device.

According to their recent report, the mystery device is said to be manufactured by Arcadyan Technology Corporation and with documentation listed on November 10th. True enough, the device (model number KVD21) matches the picture that was first leaked on the website. Unlike the previous device, this model comes with hardware buttons. It also supports all of T-Mo’s Sub-6 5G bands.

The FCC documentation comes with the full user manual of the device. When you take a look at it, the device is said to have a couple of Ethernet ports and a USB-C port on its back. Unlike the Nokia device, however, power delivery is made through USB-C. This device also doesn’t come with external antenna connectors.

Some of the confirmed specs include a MediaTek T750 ARM processor. The device also supports 4×4 WiFi 6 and is said to use the same 192.168.12.x subnet that Nokia did.

Right now, there’s no confirmation on when this new device will start shipping out to customers. You can read more about the device here.

Source: The T-Mo Report