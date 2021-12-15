You can get a free Ooma Telo Air VoIP device from T-Mobile

T-Mobile is currently running an offer exclusively for its Home Internet subscribers. If you are one, you can get a free Ooma Telo Air VoIP device.

The T-Mo Report has shared an internal document that details the offer. According to which, T-Mobile will be giving its Home Internet subscribers a voucher code that they can use to get an Ooma Telo Air for free. The voucher code will be given to them when they subscribe to Ooma’s $9.99/month “Premier” service.

As described in the report, it’s likely a replacement for T-Mo’s LineLink home phone adapter. To note, sales of this device ended earlier this year. So if you do end up getting the Ooma Telo Air, you get to save $129.99.

This device comes with one RJ11 phone jack to connect to home phone devices. It lets you connect to T-Mo’s Home Internet gateway via wired Ethernet or WiFi. You can also make calls using your voice thanks to the integrated Amazon Alexa feature.

If you wish to get the offer, you need to maintain the Premier service for 18 months. Once you receive your Ooma Telo Air device, you need to activate the service. If you cancel early, the device must be returned to Ooma or you will need to pay a non-return fee of $299.99.

You can request for your discount here.

Source: The T-Mo Report