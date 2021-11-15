T-Mobile unveils new #tmobiletgiving #sweepstakes

T-Mobile has just unveiled a new sweepstakes on its Twitter account. 

In the tweet, the Un-carrier ran a poll on which pie “has to go.” The options include apple pie, pecan pie, pumpkin pie, and sweet potato pie. 

If you respond, T-Mobile will automatically enter you in their #TMobileTGiving #sweepstakes. This will give you a chance to win $300 on your groceries. 

In addition to the sweepstakes, they will also be donating $10 to Feeding America. They will match every reply on the tweet up to $50,000. 

Who knew that with a simple tweet, you not only get a chance to win money for groceries, you also get to do some good. You have until 3 PM PT on November 19th to reply to their tweet here

You can read more about the rules of the sweepstakes here. 

 

 

