T-Mobile unveils Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday is here and T-Mobile continues to celebrate the occasion by offering a selection of devices on sale.
Some of the deals include an Apple iPhone SE on Us via 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line on any postpaid consumer plan. This offer is available to new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers.
There is also a chance to get a free Samsung Galaxy A10e or A11, or an LG Velvet via 24 monthly bill credits on Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) on any postpaid consumer plan. You also have a chance to get a free OnePlus 8 5G via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP if you add a line on Magenta MAX.
The Un-carrier is also giving new customers a $200 rebate just by switching to T-Mobile and signing up for a Magenta MAX plan. If you opt to sign up on another postpaid plan, T-Mo will give you a $100 rebate.
The sale is only up today so while there’s still time, you can head over to T-Mobile’s deals page and check out some items.
Source: T-Mobile