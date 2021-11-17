T-Mobile unveils Black Friday deals early
Black Friday is happening real soon and with this realization, T-Mobile has unveiled its offers for the much-anticipated annual shopping weekend.
But you don’t have to wait until next week to get your hands on these offers. Starting Friday, November 19th, T-Mobile is giving new and existing customers access to its Black Friday deals.
“This holiday season is expected to be the biggest ever, but with inflation and shrinkflation on the rise, 68% of consumers expect to pay more for holiday gifts this year. That’s why T-Mobile is going all in, to help our customers have a brighter holiday with the best deals on the hottest gifts for everyone!” T-Mobile Consumer Group President, Jon Freier, shared. “And when we say everyone, we mean every single postpaid customer — both new and existing on plans new and old. Everyone can get a super deal at T-Mobile.”
Starting Friday, here are the deals that both new and existing customers can get:
- iPhone 13 Pro ON US (or up to $1,000 off iPhone 12 or 13 series) on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX, or HALF OFF iPhone 13 Pro (or up to $500 off iPhone 12 or 13 series) on ANY postpaid consumer plan via 30 monthly bill credits on our zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) when trading in an eligible device.
- A set of AirPods (2nd generation) ON US (up to $130 off) via rebate when you get them on EIP with any new iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX. Or get AirPods (2nd generation) HALF OFF (up to $65 off) via rebate when you get them on EIP with any new iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model on ANY postpaid consumer plan.
- 12 months of Apple TV+ ON US from T-Mobile with Magenta, Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX. After 12 months, plan automatically renews at $4.99/month until cancelled.
- An Apple Watch SE 40mm for just $99 or an Apple Watch SE 44mm for $149 via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a qualifying line to use with the device.
- Buy one get one ON US (up to $800 off) on any two iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 models via 30 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a new line on ANY postpaid consumer plan (new customers must add 2 new lines).
If you are interested in any of these offers, visit T-Mobile’s website starting Friday.
Source: T-Mobile