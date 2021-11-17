T-Mobile: To start offering holiday deals this Friday
T-Mobile is kicking off the holiday shopping season by announcing its tree-mendous deals.
Starting this Friday, November 19th, new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can enjoy additional holiday offers; such as a free Samsung Galaxy S21 series or Z Flip3 5G with eligible trade-in. There’s also a free Samsung Galaxy Buds2 on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX activation. Not to mention, every customer on every postpaid consumer plan can enjoy half off on either device too.
“The holidays are no time to act like Scrooge. When we say ‘everyone’ can get great holiday deals at T-Mobile, we really mean everyone — T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers, new and existing customers and customers on any postpaid plan,” T-Mobile Consumer Group President, Jon Freier, said. “And we won’t make you wait for Black Friday — we’re kicking off the holidays THIS Friday!”
Here are the offers that will be available starting Friday:
- A FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or up to $1,000 off a Z Fold3 5G on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX, or HALF OFF (up to $500 off) on ANY postpaid consumer plan via 24 (Z Flip3 5G) or 36 (Z Fold3 5G) monthly bill credits on T-Mobile’s zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) when adding a new line.
- A FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or up to $1,000 off a Z Fold3 5G on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX via 24 (Z Flip3 5G) or 36 (Z Fold3 5G) monthly bill credits on EIP when trading in an eligible device.
- A FREE Samsung Galaxy S21 series phone (up to $800 off) on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX, or HALF OFF (up to $400 off) on ANY postpaid consumer plan via 24 or 36 monthly bill credits on EIP when trading in an eligible device.
- A FREE set of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (up to $150 off) via rebate when you get them on EIP with any of the above superphones on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX. Or HALF OFF Samsung Galaxy Buds2 (up to $75) via rebate when you get them on EIP with any of the above superphones on ANY postpaid consumer plan.
- A FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a qualifying mobile internet line.
- A Samsung Chromebook GO for just $149 via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a qualifying mobile internet line. And get 50% off that qualifying mobile internet line when signing up for T-Mobile Home Internet.
- FREE hotspots (Franklin T9 or Alcatel Linkzone 2), FREE watches (Samsung Galaxy Watch4, SyncUP KIDS Watch or Timex FamilyConnect Watch), and FREE connected devices (free SyncUP Tracker or SyncUP Drive) via 24 monthly bill credits on EIP when adding a qualifying mobile internet or watch line.
Tomorrow, November 18th, Metro by T-Mobile customers can join in on the celebration with these offers:
- A FREE Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite via virtual prepaid Mastercard after three months when adding a qualifying data tablet plan to their smartphone plan.
- One line of unlimited talk, text and high-speed smartphone data with 5G access included for just $25 a month when switching and trading in an eligible device. Plus, choose from the largest selection of FREE 5G phones in prepaid.
And if you’re in a hurry, you can already get your hands on these offers right now:
- Switch to the Un-carrier and T-Mobile will pay off what you owe the Carriers for your eligible smartphone up to $1,000 via virtual prepaid Mastercard.
- Get a full year of Paramount+ ON US with ANY postpaid consumer and home internet plan. After 12 months, the subscription will automatically renew for $4.99/month or then-current price until cancelled.
You can check out all of the Un-carrier’s holiday offers on their website.
Source: T-Mobile