Grab a limited Lite-Brite T-Mobile Edition toys and win a Magenta Ticket

T-Mobile has partnered with Hasbro to come up with the limited Lite-Brite T-Mobile Edition toy.

This partnership brings a nostalgic flair to T-Mobile’s feat since Lite-Brite toys have been part of every adult’s history for over 50 years. With their partnership, they bring about 184 magenta pegs that illustrate the US map. This is a representation of the Un-carrier’s move on lighting up the country with its 5G network.

Right now, you can order one of these Lite-Brite T-Mobile Edition peg boards for $19.99. Each order comes with four wireless-inspired templates and the pegs that Lite-Brite is best known for. The templates allow you to recreate the T-Mobile logo, the US map with a 5G logo in the middle, a cell tower, and many more. There are also some templates that you can download. Or if you’ve come up with your own template, you can upload this to let others enjoy it too.

And if that isn’t exciting enough, T-Mobile says that a limited number of these toys contain a special surprise: a Magenta Ticket for a “5G Experience of a Lite-time.” The Un-carrier is giving up to four winners an all-expenses paid trip for two to an event of their choice at one of the three T-Mobile-branded locations (T-Mobile Park in Seattle, T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, or T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas).

Each winner will also get a T-Mobile 5G prize pack, which contains a couple of new 5G smartphones with a year of Magenta MAX included for free. They also have an HD flatscreen TV that can be paired with one year of T-Mobile Home Internet service.

You can place your order or learn more about it here.

Source: T-Mobile