T-Mobile names four winners of Changemaker Challenge Lab

T-Mobile has unveiled the 15 teams that have participated in its Changemaker Challenge Lab contest.

Together with the T-Mobile Foundation and Ashoka, the contest aims to motivate the youth to have positive change in their com. They have collected teens between the ages of 13 and 18 to be part of the three-day event.

T-Mobile has named the four top teams in each category (Environment, Education, Technology, and Family Challenge) to pitch in their ideas on how they can change the world. These teams are:

Operation Serenity (Rochester, MN) – Technology

Aquapods (San Jose, CA) – Environment

Medicine Encompassed (North Brunswick, NJ) – Education

Terracan (Bellevue, WA) – Family Challenge

Originally, the plan was to award the winning team a $15,000 seed funding grand prize. But because the senior leaders at T-Mobile were unable to choose just one winner, they decided to give all four teams a total of $15,000 in seed funding for their project along with a mentorship opportunity from the senior leaders of T-Mo.

“At T-Mobile, we’re passionate about empowering the next generation to blaze new trails and that’s why nothing excites me more than giving these amazing young teams even more support through Changemaker Challenge to continue driving and innovating solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues,” T-Mobile Chief Communications and Brand Officer, Janice V. Kapner said. “We were all so incredibly inspired by the pitches we heard at the Changemaker Challenge Lab. I know their future is bright, and can’t wait to see what all these teams will accomplish in years to come!”

To learn more about Changemaker Challenge, visit this website.

Source: T-Mobile