T-Mobile: Giving away free blanket on T-Mobile Tuesdays
Do you love receiving free stuff, no matter how big or small the item is? Well, you’re in for a treat!
As reported by XDA Developers, T-Mobile will soon be giving out free blankets via their T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
A photo of the blanket has been spotted bearing the logo of the Un-Carrier. It apparently has a size of 50×45 inches, and is said to be “soft and fluffy.”
According to the report, this freebie will be available in the app on Tuesday, October 12th. This is said to be the 8th physical item that T-Mobile gave away this year. Other items it previously gave away include pool floats, tumblers, dog collars, and hand sanitizers.
You can head over to your T-Mobile Tuesdays app to see if you are eligible to receive this freebie.
Source: XDA Developers