Apple Watch Series 7 makes its way to T-Mobile
T-Mobile has just revealed its plans to offer the Apple Watch Series 7.
The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm, both of which have their own specs in place. The former has a 352×430 pixel display while the latter comes with a 394×484 pixel display size. Apple has included IP6X dust proof and water resistance to the Series 7, along with the “most crack-resistant front crystal” ever used.
The new series also brings up to 33% faster charging compared to its predecessor. It also includes the usual health sensors, such as a blood oxygen sensor, electrical heart sensor, and third-generation optical sensors.
The series also comes with five color options for the aluminum model and three color options for the stainless steel model.
Starting October 8th, customers can order the Apple Watch Series 7. The device will then be arriving in stores starting October 15th.
If you would like to learn more about the Apple Watch Series 7, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile