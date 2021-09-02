Some T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico currently encountering network issues
Some T-Mobile customers have been complaining about the problems they encountered since yesterday night. These customers have taken to social media to share their recent grievances with the T-Mo network.
And as reported, it looks like Puerto Rico customers are having difficulties making calls and connecting to their internet service. T-Mobile has confirmed the service problem and stated that its workers are currently addressing the failure.
“We currently have a breakdown in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands due to transportation problems in an associated network,” the Un-carrier shared in its social media channels. “Our teams are working tirelessly to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
The issue is affecting residents in Ponce, San Juan, Trujillo Alto, and many others.
Source: The Weekly Journal