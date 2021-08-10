T-Mobile Tuesdays giving customers exclusive $25 Live Nation offer

If there’s anything the pandemic taught us, it’s that we should never take things for granted ever again. Who would have thought that the simple act of being able to eat and gather with friends would be a thing of the past? But now that restrictions have started to ease up, things are slowly getting back to normal.

One of the things that is slowly making a return is the ability to listen to artists play music live. And with Live Nation kicking things back up, music fans can start attending their favorite concerts in big venues once more.

As a way of supporting Live Nation’s return, T-Mobile is giving its customers an exclusive $25 rate for its shows. The offer comes with All-In tickets (taxes and fees included) to see Live Nation amphitheater shows throughout summer.

If you are a T-Mobile customer, you can redeem this offer through your T-Mobile Tuesdays app. You’ll be able to score tickets to see Kings of Leon, Maroon 5, The Doobie Brothers, Lady A, and many others for just $25.

You can click on this link to learn more about how you can enjoy this offer.

Source: T-Mobile Tuesdays