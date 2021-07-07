T-Mobile customers now getting Samsung update that fixes Galaxy S21 camera issues

It is important for a flagship smartphone to be able to function properly upon its release. But for Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S21 series, many users were disappointed with its camera issues. Thankfully, Samsung has taken action to release an update.

When the issue was first reported in May, Samsung did its best to fix it with consecutive updates. Unfortunately, users were unable to get the update at the same time. And to be fair, the issue not only affected the Galaxy S21 model but all the other phones in its series– the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+.

Users reported that the camera of the device lagged whenever they switched between different zoom levels. The phone also stuttered when users browsed through the camera app.

Samsung has since acknowledged the issue and promised that they will be addressing them as soon as possible. And true enough, they released updates to fix the problem. Some T-Mobile customers, however, had to wait up to two months to receive the update.

If you are among the users who are waiting for the update, Samsung’s latest G99xUSQU4AUF5 firmware update comes with camera improvements that address the issue. There are also some minor tweaks and a new security patch included in the release. The short changelog includes the following:

Performance camera has been improved

Overall device performance has been improved

June 2021 security patch

The update has a total size of 400MB. It will be released to all T-Mobile Galaxy S21 series devices in the following days.

