T-Mobile reveals ‘most affordable smartphone’ coming in July

Earlier today, T-Mobile unveiled its most affordable smartphone in the country. With today’s announcement, the REVVL V+ 5G will be making its way to both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile in July.

Specifically, the device will be hitting Metro stores on July 12th and T-Mobile’s website and retail stores on July 23rd. While it will cost just under $200, the device comes with some high-end specs.

Some of those specs include a 6.82-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There are three cameras on the back with a 16-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel camera, and another 2-megapixel sensor. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include face unlock, a fingerprint scanner, 5G connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability. Upon release, the device runs on Android 11 OS.

“When we say we’re just getting started, we mean it. Just three months after we launched the Great 5G Upgrade, we continue to tear down the barriers standing between you and a great 5G experience,” T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said. “REVVL smartphones have always been about giving people a no-compromises experience: great features at a great price. And REVVL V+ 5G sets a new bar for the industry.”

As part of its announcement, T-Mobile is launching a 5G Augmented Reality game where winners have a shot at winning a REVVL device. With this game, you will have to try your luck in being the fastest to light up T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G map. Once you’re confident with your score, you can share it on Twitter for a shot at winning a new phone. You can learn more about the game here.

Source: T-Mobile