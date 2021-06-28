BYOD Metro by T-Mobile customers now get device protection

Metro by T-Mobile is now offering device protection for their Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) customers. Earlier today, the T-Mobile prepaid brand announced that this device protection program is now available on eligible phones and tablets for their customers.

Throughout the whole month of July, existing Metro by T-Mobile customers with a BYOD device can get device protection. This is also available to existing customers who purchased a device at Metro by T-Mobile but did not get device protection along with their phone purchase.

Metro by T-Mobile has a selection of protection options including the following:

$9/month/device Device Protection – comes with coverage in case of loss, theft, accidental damage, mechanical or electrical breakdown, after manufacturer’s warranty expires

$12/month/device Premium Handset Protection – comes with coverage in case of loss, theft, accidental damage, mechanical or electrical breakdown, after manufacturer’s warranty expires, and McAfee Security

$16/month/device Premium Service Bundle – comes with coverage in case of loss, theft, accidental damage, mechanical or electrical breakdown, after manufacturer’s warranty expires, McAfee Security, Scam Shield Premium, Unlimited Directory Assistance, and Call Forwarding

During the announcement, T-Mobile Consumer Group Executive Vice President Jon Freier shared:

“Now that we are all out and about more, we need to protect the devices we use every day. It’s imperative that everyone has options when it comes to protecting their devices, and we want to ensure our customers stay connected to the important people in their lives, even if those phones and tablets didn’t come from Metro by T-Mobile.”

You have until July 31st to decide whether or not you would like to enroll in device protection for your phone. You can also choose the right protection option that best suits your needs. To learn more about your choices, visit this page.

Source: T-Mobile