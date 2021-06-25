T-Mobile offering customers exclusive reserved tickets to concerts

The COVID-19 health crisis has changed so many things in our lives. One of the most heavily affected by the lockdowns are live performances and concerts. And now that life is slowly getting back to normal, the music scene is doing the same. And T-Mobile is making this happen for its customers.

Starting June 29th, Tuesday, the Un-Carrier will be giving its customers exclusive reserved tickets to hundreds of Live Nation amphitheater and Las Vegas residency shows across the country for the rest of the year. The good thing about this is that this includes sold-out concerts.

The promotion is exclusively available to T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile customers. If you forgot to pick up an early ticket or weren’t sure about your schedule, you can still score tickets to see your favorite artists.

Apart from exclusive reserved tickets, T-Mobile is giving you other perks at amphitheater shows like free lawn chairs to use, express entry, dedicated concession lines, and even signature T-Mobile cocktails.

If you have a concert in mind that you would like to get tickets to, you simply need to open your T-Mobile Tuesdays app and redeem the ticket. You can also go to Live Nation’s website, choose the show you like and complete the transaction so you can score those tickets.

You can learn more about this by visiting T-Mobile’s website.

Source: T-Mobile