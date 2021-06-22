T-Mobile gives you a chance to win a $5,000 Amazon gift card via T-Mobile Tuesdays
T-Mobile is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program. And in line with this, they are giving away more than $1M worth of Amazon gift cards.
You have a chance to be one of the winners by simply downloading the app. In doing this, you can redeem weekly offers for a chance to win an Amazon gift card worth $5,000.
In order to join, you will need to be a T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, or Sprint customer under an eligible monthly plan. You also need to be at least 18 years old or above. If you are still a minor, you will need parental consent to be qualified to win the prize.
Since their offers are available for a limited time period only, it’s important that you check the app every week. You can also follow their Twitter account so you can stay updated with new information.