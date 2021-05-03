T-Mobile rolls out One UI 3.1 update to Samsung Galaxy S10+
The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is the latest smartphone to get updated to the latest OS. The update comes from T-Mobile, who has recently rolled out the major update of One UI 3.1.
The report says that the update comes with the March security patch. It also has a weight of around 1.2GB. The reason why the update is so big is because the “overall device performance has been improved,” according to the changelog. There are also improvements to the camera performance.
If you would like to update to the latest One UI 3.1 version, you should keep an eye out for the G975USQU5GUCG firmware version. Once you see it on your device, you should be able to update it right away.
Remember to back up your data to avoid losing anything important from your phone.
