T-Mobile partners with Healium to bring Virtual Reality to Honor Flight volunteers

Adding to its recent announcement on how it is honoring veterans throughout this Military Appreciation Month, T-Mobile has revealed its new collaboration with Healium. Through this partnership, T-Mobile can bring a virtual Honor Flight experience to veterans situated in small towns throughout the country. This way, they can get the experience of visiting Washington D.C. war memorials without having to leave their homes.

“We are losing our World War II Veterans at a rate of hundreds a day, and sadly many may not live long enough to be able to see their memorials in person,” said Healium CEO, Sarah Hill. “This is such a powerful application that can help us reach Veterans, including those living in small towns and remote locations. While nothing is as good as a real, in-person Honor Flight trip, this is a beautiful way to take Veterans there if they’re not able to travel.”

Of course, this is all thanks to T-Mobile’s 5G network and the power of Virtual Reality. With this virtual experience, veterans can take a tour of the war memorials and pay tribute to their fallen comrades. These virtual tours give a look at the sights and sounds of the Rainbow Pool and experience the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery. They even allow a visit to the World War II Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, and the Women in Military Service for America Memorial. Not to forget, there’s a virtual tour of the USS Nimitz, which is currently in the Pacific Ocean.

Through the collaboration with Healium, Honor Flight Network volunteers will be given VR headsets and Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 hotspots so they can participate in these virtual tours without having to put their health at risk. And thanks to T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G, volunteers can meet with veterans without the need to travel to remote locations.

Source: T-Mobile