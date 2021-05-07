T-Mobile celebrates Mother’s Day with limited-time offers

T-Mobile has just unveiled its last minute Mother’s Day offer to all moms out there.

For a limited time period, T-Mobile is giving away an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or Samsung Galaxy S21 to current customers and those who are switching over.

If you are interested in this offer, you will need to purchase either device via 24 monthly bill credits on T-Mobile’s interest-free equipment installment plan (EIP) and trade in an eligible iPhone. They will accept iPhone 8 or later devices that have been paid off and are in working condition. You don’t need to add a line or port in to enjoy this offer.

You can also save over $130 on an Apple Watch SE when you add an eligible line. Again, you will need to purchase this device via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP and activate a new DIGITS line or a standalone wearable rate plan.

Whichever gift you decide to give, you can get a free personalized card for Mother’s Day when you visit T-Mobile’s Twitter page between 9am and 1pm PT today. You can also share a selfie with your mom or caregiver with the hashtag #MomsDayUpgrade.

These offers will only be available for Mother’s Day weekend. You can learn more about these offers by visiting this page.

Source: T-Mobile