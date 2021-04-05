motorola-one-5g-ace-now-available-at-t-mobile

After some time of being available on Metro by T-Mobile, the Motorola One 5G Ace is now available at the brand’s parent company, T-Mobile. There is much reason to celebrate, especially since this is an affordable 5G-enabled smartphone.

The Motorola One 5G Ace comes with a 6.7-inch LTPS screen. From within, the device runs on a 2.2GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and up to 1024GB memory expansion via a microSD card.

There are three cameras on the back, starting with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include a 5000mAh battery, 5G connectivity, NFC, a fingerprint sensor, and IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Prior to its arrival on T-Mobile, the Motorola One 5G Ace was sold at Metro by T-Mobile and AT&T Prepaid for $279.99 and $259.99 respectively. For T-Mobile’s postpaid customers, the same device is priced at $264.

The good thing about buying this from T-Mobile is that you can enroll the device under a 24-month device installment plan, which will cost you around $11/month. You don’t need to port in an existing number, trade-in a device, or open a new line of service to get the device at that price.

You can purchase the phone here.

