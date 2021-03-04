T-Mobile reduces Google Pixel 4a 5G price to $349.99
T-Mobile has just dropped the price of the Google Pixel 4a 5G by $100.
Prior to today’s price drop, the Pixel 4a 5G was priced at $449.99. And now, the device has been dropped to $349.99. The good news about this offer is that you won’t need to add an additional line to purchase the phone at that price. Even T-Mobile Prepaid customers can get the phone at this discounted price. You just need to be an existing T-Mobile customer to enjoy the Pixel 4a 5G at that rate.
The Pixel 4a 5G comes with a 6.2-inch OLED panel with a 1080×2340 resolution. It runs on a Snapdragon 765G processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There are two cameras on the back: a 12.2-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. In front, there is a dual-camera setup for selfies, thanks to its 8-megapixel camera and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) depth sensor. The device also includes a 3,800mAh battery.
You can get your hands on the discounted device on T-Mobile’s website. It comes in Just Black and Clearly White color options.