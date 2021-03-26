T-Mobile quietly increases data allotment on two Connect plans
T-Mobile has given its users a surprise.
As discovered by a publication, the Un-Carrier quietly increased the data allotments on two of its Connect plans. And the best part about this is that the data allotment on these two plans increased by 500MB.
With the new data allotment, these are the plans that have been changed:
- $15 per month plan – now comes with 2.5GB of data each month instead of 2GB
- $25 per month plan – now comes with 5.5GB of data each month instead of 5GB
The data increase is true to T-Mobile’s promise that it made when it was still waiting for its Sprint merger to be approved by regulators. But this is likely just the beginning. It’s possible that T-Mobile could increase its data allotment by 500MB increments in the next few years. And part of the promise that T-Mobile made was that its Connect plans won’t have any price increase until at least 2025.
