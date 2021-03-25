T-Mobile: Exclusive wireless partner of WELL Health-Safety Rating
T-Mobile has partnered with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) in creating its WELL Health-Safety Rating.
This is the first-of-its-kind rating system and certification that allows adaptation of robust health and safety measures. Now that T-Mobile has been named as their exclusive wireless partner, the protocols and strategies can be further implemented to achieve certification from various properties and retail locations. As a result, customers and employees can keep themselves safe especially during this health crisis.
Buildings that have adopted the WELL Health-Safety standards will receive a seal that will be situated outside the establishment. Once this visible indicator is seen outside the building, it means that the employees and customers of the establishment can feel safe about going inside.
The seal will be rolled out to different T-Mobile headquarters based in Bellevue and Kansas City. It will also be distributed to care centers and around 3,100 retail locations in the summer.
You can learn more about the WELL Health-Safety Rating here.