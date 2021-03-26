T-Mobile opens new store in Walterboro, SC

T-Mobile has just opened its newest store in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Earlier today, employees from T-Mobile cut the ribbon outside the 1576 Bells Highway store and welcomed its first customers into the local store.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Jeremy Ware, of the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the new store. “We want to welcome this business to Colleton and thank them for their investment in our community.”

The welcome was accepted by the branch’s manager, Spencer King: “We are so happy to be in Walterboro. For the first time ever, the ‘uncarrier’ is coming to rural communities.”

The manager shared that they have “loads of specials” and that they “have the best deals in town and the best plans for your phone, smartphones, tablets, audio devices and accessories.”

The store opened on March 19th and made its official opening today. They are located right next to Starbucks. They are accepting appointments but are not a requirement to get into the store. The store is open Monday through Saturday 10:00 am until 8:00 pm, and on Sundays 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

