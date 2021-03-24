Metro by T-Mobile now getting perks from T-Mobile Tuesdays
Metro by T-Mobile customers are getting some good news today! As revealed by T-Mobile, the Un-Carrier will be extending its T-Mobile Tuesdays perk to all of its customers under the prepaid band.
Starting today, Metro by T-Mobile customers can enjoy free stuff and exclusive offers that have solely been offered to T-Mobile customers for some time. Now, these customers have access to perks such as discounts and offers from Dunkin’, Pandora, Shell, Redbox, Popeyes, Booking.com, and many more.
To kickstart this offer, all customers with T-Mobile Tuesdays can enjoy a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV starting next Tuesday, March 30th. This is a value worth $129.99.
In order to get MLB.TV, customers simply have to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on their device, verify their phone number, save the offer and redeem. You can start enjoying your free subscription once it becomes available on the app.
Source: T-Mobile