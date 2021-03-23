T-Mobile running discount on OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Yesterday, T-Mobile accidentally leaked the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro ahead of its official release. And today, we’re finally getting more details about the OnePlus 9 straight from the horse’s mouth. That’s because T-Mobile is the only wireless provider in the country to carry the two latest 5G flagship phones from OnePlus.
This gives users of the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G access to T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G.
Specs-wise, the OnePlus 9 5G comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120 Hz display and there are three rear-facing cameras with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also comes with a 4,500mAh battery and 65W wired charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, includes a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO 120 Hz display and is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. It has an advanced Hasselblad camera system with a 48-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telelens. It has both a 50W wireless charging system and 65W wired charging.
Both devices are available for pre-order starting this Friday. It will be arriving in T-Mobile stores nationwide starting April 2nd. For a limited time period, T-Mobile customers can enjoy a discount on either model. The OnePlus 9 5G is half off while the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is $365 off along with their device trade-in or when they add a new line.
Source: T-Mobile