T-Mobile tops JD Power Study list for 21st time

T-Mobile is on a roll. In the latest J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study-Volume 1, both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile landed on the top spots of the study. What’s even more interesting is that the findings of these studies come at a time when people are going through a pandemic.

The study named T-Mobile as the winner of the study for the 21st time. Meanwhile, Metro by T-Mobile earned top honors for the 9th time in its Mobile Virtual Network Operators study.

T-Mobile’s EVP of Customer Care shares that their “experts always put customers FIRST in order to provide the attention, know-how and empathy they deserve, especially now when our customers need it the most. So, winning this award is huge. Our care teams have been finding solutions for every customer.”

Even with the ongoing pandemic, it seems that customers are pleased with the way T-Mobile has been handling its customer care solutions. During the early times of the pandemic, the US carrier moved almost its entire customer care workforce from 17 call centers across the country and let them do the work at home. They managed to move almost 14,000 employees in just 20 days complete with figuring out the technology needed and work from home policies for its employees. What’s even more remarkable is that T-Mobile was able to transform two call centers in New Mexico into a work from home operation in just 48 hours. This is a total of 1,100 people.

And with the ongoing pandemic, T-Mobile’s team of customer experts continue to work remotely and stay safe. Almost 95% of employees nationwide are still working from home and helping keep customers happy.

You can read more about the study here.