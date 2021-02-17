T-Mobile launches new program to help startups develop 5G products and services

T-Mobile has partnered with Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners and the Georgia Institute of Technology in order to create a program focusing on the growth and development of startups and entrepreneurs that make use of 5G.

The collaboration gives birth to the 5G Connected Future incubator program situated in Peachtree Corners’ 500-acre smart city technology park. This is a living lab being powered by T-Mobile 5G with over 8,000 individuals who work and live in the area. The entire facility has a 25,000 square foot Innovation Center with a 3-mile autonomous vehicle test track. It is powered by T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G networks to allow developers to build and test new 5G products like robotics, autonomous vehicles, industrial drone applications, remote medical care, mixed reality training and entertainment, personal health, fitness wearables, and many others.

With the program in place, T-Mobile is able to support different initiatives to help startups and entrepreneurs. This way, they can focus on developing, testing, and completing their new 5G products and services.

Those who participate in the program will get to work directly with technology and business leaders at T-Mobile Accelerator, Georgia Tech and Curiosity Lab. The new incubator is also managed by Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC), which has been recognized as a global technology incubator.

Participants of the program will get to enjoy ATDC’s startup curriculum, coaching, connections, and community. They will also have access to Georgia Tech resources, student talent, and research expertise so they can get the assistance they need to learn, launch, scale, and succeed.

If you have a startup, you can join the program by applying here.